A look at the National Sports Awards in India
By- Keyur Jain
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy
The Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy was introduced in 1956–1957. It is given to the university for "outstanding performance in inter-university tournaments"
Dronacharya Award
The Dronacharya Award honours coaches for their outstanding efforts in bringing the best athletes to the sports. It was first given in 1985
Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar
The Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar is awarded to corporates, voluntary organizations to recognise their contributions to the development of sports in the country.
Dhyan Chand Award
The Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games is given to athletes for their outstanding contributions to sports and perseverance even after retirement
Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards
The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, formerly known as the National Adventure Awards, is the Republic of India's highest adventure sports honour
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award
The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, formerly known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in Sports and Games, is the Republic of India's highest sporting honour.
Arjuna Award
The Arjuna Award is given for exceptional performance in sports and games. Prior to the introduction of the Khel Ratna in 1991, this was the highest honour bestowed upon athletes
