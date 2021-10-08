A look at the IPL franchise owners
By-Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Rajasthan Royals
Manoj Badale of Emerging Media owns the most shares (65%); other shareholders include Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners
The Bridge
Chennai Super Kings
CSK is owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, a subsidiary of India Cements. The CSK is solely owned by N. Srinivasan Managing Director of India Cements
The Bridge
Mumbai Indians
Reliance Industries, India's largest corporation, owns the team with a 100 percent share via their subsidiary IndiaWin Sports
The Bridge
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kalanithi Maran of the SUN Group owns the franchise. Kaviya Maran, Kalanithi's daughter, apparently took over the team's business as of now
The Bridge
Click here
Kolkata Knight Riders
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment, actress Juhi Chawla, and her husband Jay Mehta owns the franchise
The Bridge
Punjab Kings
The Punjab-based IPL franchise is co-owned by Mohit Burman of Dabur, Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia and Karan Paul of Apeejay Surrendra Group
The Bridge
Delhi Capitals
The GMR Group and Parth Jindal of the JSW Group own the Delhi-based franchise jointly
The Bridge
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Anand Kripalu of United Spirits Limited, a Diageo Group company, owns the RCB team.
The Bridge
Read more