A look at the Indigenous Sports of India
By- Keyur Jain
Kushti Akhada
Kushti is a type of combat wrestling that originated in India and involves wrestlers performing the sport on mud. Pehelwans live with their Guru, train with him, and learn the art of wrestling
Kho-Kho
Kho-Kho is a traditional Indian sport that dates back to ancient India and is one of the oldest outdoor sports
Kalaripayattu
Kalaripayattu, also known as Kalari, is an Indian martial art that began in modern-day Kerala
Mallakhamb
Mallakhamb is an Indian gymnastic discipline in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga or gymnastic postures and wrestling grips in combination with a vertical fixed or suspended wooden pole
Sqay
Sqay is a Kashmiri martial arts sword-fighting method that originated in Kashmir
Thang-Ta
Thang-Ta, also known as Huyen langlon is an Indian martial art from Manipur
Silambam
Silambam is a weapon-based Indian martial art that originated in South India and spread throughout the Indian subcontinent. The Tamil Sangam literature mentions this technique
Gilli Danda
Gilli Danda, also known as Viti Dandu, Kitti-Pul, and other variations, is an Indian subcontinent sport mainly played in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal
