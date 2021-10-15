A look at the head coaches of ISL
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Bozidar Bandovic (Chennaiyn FC)
Bozidar Bandovic, a Montenegrin who was previously in charge of the Thai club Buriram United, has now been tasked with guiding the two-time champion Chennaiyin FC
Ivan Vukomanovic (Kerala Blasters)
Ivan Vukomanovic, a Serbian defender, was appointed by Kerala Blasters FC as the head coach in June
Kiko Ramirez (Odisha FC)
In July, the Spaniard was appointed as the head coach of Odisha FC. Ramirez had previously been linked to clubs around Europe
Manuel Diaz (SC East Bengal)
Before joining SC East Bengal, Diaz was the manager of Hercules CF. He has also worked with Real Madrid's second and third-tier clubs
Owen Coyle (Jamshedpur FC)
The Scottish coach was hired by Jamshedpur FC on a two-year contract last season; Odisha is doing well under him and hopes to make an impact this season
Sergio Lobera (Mumbai City FC)
The former FC Goa and now Mumbai City FC coach made an impression by winning the ISL with both Goa and Mumbai and will look to make an impact again this year
Manuel Marquez Roca (Hyderabad FC)
Manuel Marquez Roca, who was appointed in 2020 and has more than 17 years of managerial experience, appears to be making an impact on the club and its players
Khalid Jamil (Northeast United FC)
Khalid Jamil is the first Indian coach to lead an ISL team. North-East United advanced to the playoffs under him last season
Marco Pezzaiuoli (Bengaluru FC)
This season, Pezzaiuoli will be in charge of BFC as head coach. He has worked as a coach for a number of German clubs, including TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Antonio Lopez Habas (ATK Mohun Bagan FC)
Habas has been associated in Indian football since 2014, first with ISL franchise Atletico De Kolkata, then with Pune City FC, ATK, and now with ATK Mohun Bagan
