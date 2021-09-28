A look at the biggest MMA stars from India
By- Keyur Jain
Rahul Raju
Raju, also known as "Kerala Krusher," is based in Singapore but is originally from Kerala, India, and is now one of the best lightweight fighters in the ONE Championship
Asha Roka
Asha Roka, a native of Bhopal, competes in the Singapore MMA One Championship
Gurdarshan Mangat
Although Gurdarshan grew up in Canada, Mangat's parents were first-generation Indian immigrants to Canada, he competes in Singapore based One Championship
Arjan Bhullar
Bhullar, a Canadian Indian, is regarded as one of the world's most dangerous MMA fighters. His ancestors come from the village of Billi Bhullar in Punjab
Sascha Nitin Sharma
Sascha is a German Indian MMA fighter who competes in the lightweight division. He made his debut in The Ultimate Fighter in 2015, fighting for Conor McGregor's team in UFC.
Ritu Phogat
Coming from the Phogat family Ritu Phogat left wrestling to pursue MMA, and she is currently signed to ONE Championship
Roshan Mainam
Mainam is a Delhi native who began wrestling at the Guru Hanuman Akhara. He later became interested in MMA and began training for it. He is now competing in the One Championship
