A look at major football tournaments in India
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Durand Cup
Durand Cup is an annual domestic football competition in India that began in Annadale, Shimla in 1888. The Durand Football Tournament Society organises it
The Bridge
IFA Shield
The Indian Football Association hosts an annual football competition known as the IFA Shield
The Bridge
The IFA, which was founded in 1893, is the governing body of football in the state of West Bengal
The Bridge
With five titles, the Royal Irish Rifles are the most successful British Army side, while East Bengal Club has won the IFA Shield a record 29 times
The Bridge
Subroto Cup
The Subroto Cup Football Tournament is an annual international inter-school football tournament held in New Delhi India. It was first organised in 1960
The Bridge
Click here
Indian Super Cup
The All India Football Federation hosts the Super Cup, also known as the AIFF Super Cup and Hero Super Cup
The Bridge
Hero Super Cup is an annual knockout football tournament in India. It was founded in 2018
The Bridge
Santosh Trophy
The Santosh Trophy is an Indian football tournament in which the country's states and some government institutions compete
The Bridge
This has been an annual event since 1941. Bengal was the first winner of the competition, which took place in 1941
The Bridge
I-League
The I League is an Indian professional football league for men's clubs
The Bridge
The All India Football Association decided to rename the National Football League, which was founded in 1996, and relaunch it as the I-League in 2007
The Bridge
Indian Super League
The Indian Super League is a top-tier men's professional football league that was established in 2013
The Bridge
All India Football Federation and their commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited organise the ISL every year
The Bridge
Read more