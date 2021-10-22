A look at major domestic cricket tournaments
By- Keyur Jain
Ranji Trophy
Started in 1934, Ranji Trophy is a domestic first-class cricket championship played in India amongst numerous teams representing regional and state cricket bodies
The Ranji Trophy is open to state teams, cricket associations, and clubs having first-class status.
Duleep Trophy
The Duleep Trophy, established in 1961, is an Indian domestic first-class cricket competition.
Only three teams compete in the Duleep Trophy, which has been chosen by BCCI selectors from 2016–17
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which began in 2006, is a domestic Twenty20 cricket championship in India organised by the BCCI for teams from the Ranji Trophy.
Vijay Hazare Trophy
The Vijay Hazare Trophy, also known as the Ranji One-Day Trophy, was established in 2002-03 as a domestic limited-overs cricket competition involving Ranji Trophy state teams.
Deodhar Trophy
Deodhar Trophy is a List A cricket tournament competition. It is an annual 50-over knockout competition between three national-level teams: India A, India B, and India C
Irani Cup
The Z. R. Irani Cup tournament was founded during the 1959-60 season to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Ranji Trophy championship
The cup was named after the late Z. R. Irani, a member of the BCCI from its inception in 1928 until his death in 1970
Indian Premier League
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in which eight teams from eight Indian cities compete.
