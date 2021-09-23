A look at the all-time top goalscorers in ISL
By- Keyur Jain
Aridane Santana
Santanahas 19 Goals in 32 Matches
Miku Fedor
The BFC star has 20 goals in 33 appearances
Nerijus Valskis
The Lithuanian has scored 23 goals in 38 matches
Jeje Lalpekhlua
Jeje has scored 24 goals in 76 appearances
Iain Hume
The Canadian forward has scored 28 goals in 69 appearances
Roy Krishna
Roy has scored 29 goals in 44 appearances
Marcelinho
The Brazilian winger striker has played 79 games and scored 39 goals
Bartholomew Ogbeche
The Nigerian forward has 35 goals on his name in ISL
Sunil Chhetri
The Captian has scored 47 goals in 94 appearances in the ISL
Coro
The Spanish forward is the ISL top scorer so far, Coro has scored 48 goals in 57 matches
