PKL: List of all the winners and runners up of previous seasons
By- Keyur Jain
Season 1 (2014)
Winners: Jaipur Pink Panthers
Runners up: U Mumba
Season 2 (2015)
Winners: U Mumba
Runners up: Bengaluru Bulls
Season 3 (2016)
Winners: Patna Pirates
Runners up: U Mumba
Season 4 (2016)
Winners: Patna Pirates
Runners up: Jaipur Pink Panthers
Season 5 (2017)
Winners: Patna Pirates
Runners up: Gujarat Giants
Season 6 (2018)
Winners: Bengaluru Bulls
Runners up: Gujarat Giants
Season 7 (2019)
Winners: Bengal Warriors
Runners up: Dabang Delhi KC
