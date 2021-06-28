A look at all the mascots in Summer Olympic history.

The mascots correspond to the five natural elements and, apart from Huanhuan, to four popular animals in China. Each mascot represents the colour of one of the five Olympic rings.
London 2012- Wenlock
According to the story by Michael Morpurgo, Wenlock's metallic look is explained by the fact that he was made from one of the last drops of steel used to build the Olympic Stadium in London.
Rio 2016- Vinicius
Vinicius is a mix of different Brazilian animals. His design takes inspiration from pop culture, as well as video game and animation characters.
Tokyo 2020- Miraitowa
The name MIRAITOWA is based on the Japanese words "mirai", meaning “future”, and "towa", meaning “eternity”, representing the wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will lead to a future of everlasting hope in the hearts of everyone around the world.