A look at all the mascots in Summer Olympic history.

By Ankur Singh
1972 Munich- Waldi

Waldi was the first official mascot in the history of the Olympic Summer Games. He is a dachshund, a very popular animal in Bavaria, famed for its endurance, tenacity, and agility.
1976 Montreal- Amik

Amik means “beaver” in Algonquin, Amik appears with a red stripe featuring the Montreal Games logo, which symbolises the ribbon traditionally used for the winners’ medals.
Moscow 1980- Misha

The bear is a familiar animal in Russia, appearing in many popular stories, songs and poems. Misha wears a striped belt around his waist made up of five bands in the colours of the Olympic rings.
Los Angeles 1984- Sam

Sam looks friendly and cheerful in order not to frighten children and to embody the optimism of the Olympic spirit.
Seoul 1988- Hodori

The tiger appears frequently in Korean popular art and legends. With a positive image, it is often associated with humour, bravery and nobility.
Barcelona 1992- Cobi

Cobi is a humanized Pyrenean mountain dog in a cubist style. While his expression and three spiky hairs are the same, he has an impressively large wardrobe.
Atlanta 1996- Izzy

A product of information technology, Izzy is blue and wears training shoes. The five Olympic rings are in various places around his body.
Sydney 2000- Syd, Olly and Millie

The three mascots are a duck-billed platypus (Syd), a kookaburra (Olly) and an echidna or spiny anteater (Millie). They symbolize the water, air and earth respectively.
Athens 2004- Phevos and Athena

Phevos and Athena are brother and sister. They symbolize the pleasure of playing and the values of Olympism.
Beijing 2008- Beibei, Jingjing, Huanhuan, Yingying, Nini

The mascots correspond to the five natural elements and, apart from Huanhuan, to four popular animals in China. Each mascot represents the colour of one of the five Olympic rings.
London 2012- Wenlock

According to the story by Michael Morpurgo, Wenlock's metallic look is explained by the fact that he was made from one of the last drops of steel used to build the Olympic Stadium in London.
Rio 2016- Vinicius

Vinicius is a mix of different Brazilian animals. His design takes inspiration from pop culture, as well as video game and animation characters.
Tokyo 2020- Miraitowa

The name MIRAITOWA is based on the Japanese words "mirai", meaning “future”, and "towa", meaning “eternity”, representing the wish that the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will lead to a future of everlasting hope in the hearts of everyone around the world.
