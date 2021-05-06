A look at all the ISL winners every season

By Neelajit Sarkar
Atlético de Kolkata

2014
Atletico de Kolkata

In the inaugural season, Atlético de Kolkata, were crowned the ISL season 1 winner as they defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the final.
CHENNAIYIN FC

2015
Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC defeated FC Goa 3-2,with the help from Stiven Mendoza, who won the 'Hero of the League' award as well as Golden Boot, having scored 13 goals that season.
Atlético de Kolkata

2016
ATK

ATK won the shoot-out 4–3 against Kerala Blasters and became two-time champions with some brilliant saves from their keeper Debjit Majumder.
CHENNAIYIN FC

2017
CHENNAIYIN FC

ISL expanded with the inclusion of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, with a play-off slot for in the AFC Cup, Chennaiyin FC defeated Bengaluru FC 3-2 to claim their second ISL title.
BENGALURU FC

2018
BENGALURU FC

Bengaluru FC secured their maiden title by defeating FC Goa 1–0 in the final.
ATK

2019
ATK

ATK became the first club to win the ISL thrice after they defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1,Roy Krishna was the stand-out performers throughout the tournament.
Mumbai City FC

2020
Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC won their maiden ISL title by defeating ATK Mohun Bagan. And also won League Winners Shield.
