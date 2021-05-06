A look at all the ISL winners every season
By Neelajit Sarkar
Atlético de Kolkata
2014
Atletico de Kolkata
In the inaugural season, Atlético de Kolkata, were crowned the ISL season 1 winner as they defeated Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the final.
CHENNAIYIN FC
2015
Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC defeated FC Goa 3-2,with the help from Stiven Mendoza, who won the 'Hero of the League' award as well as Golden Boot, having scored 13 goals that season.
Atlético de Kolkata
2016
ATK
ATK won the shoot-out 4–3 against Kerala Blasters and became two-time champions with some brilliant saves from their keeper Debjit Majumder.
CHENNAIYIN FC
2017
CHENNAIYIN FC
ISL expanded with the inclusion of Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC, with a play-off slot for in the AFC Cup, Chennaiyin FC defeated Bengaluru FC 3-2 to claim their second ISL title.
BENGALURU FC
2018
BENGALURU FC
Bengaluru FC secured their maiden title by defeating FC Goa 1–0 in the final.
ATK
2019
ATK
ATK became the first club to win the ISL thrice after they defeated Chennaiyin FC 3-1,Roy Krishna was the stand-out performers throughout the tournament.
Mumbai City FC
2020
Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC won their maiden ISL title by defeating ATK Mohun Bagan. And also won League Winners Shield.
