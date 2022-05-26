8 most educated Indian athletes
Anshi Doshi
Talimeren Ao
A footballer and a doctor, he wore both hats with ease. Mohun Bagan Captain and Captain of the India Team.
Manasi Joshi
The Para-badminton world champion, is a Bachelor of Electronics Engineering from K.J. Somaiya College.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran holds the degree of Bachelor in Information Technology from St. Joseph’s College of Engineering in Chennai.
Sharad Kumar
He has a Masters degree in Political Science with a specialisation in International Relations from the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi.
Heena Sindhu
Heena Sidhu received a Bachelor of Dental Surgery in 2013.
Shikha Tandon
Shikha Tandon holds a dual Masters degree in Biology and Biotechnology from the Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, USA.
Shikha Pandey
Shikha Pandey boasts of a Bachelors degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering from Goa College of Engineering in Veling.
Abhishek Verma
Along with his B.Tech degree, Abhishek holds a degree in law and has been contemplating pursuing cybercrime and also criminal cases.
