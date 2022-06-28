6 Indians who have won Wimbledon title
Anshi Doshi
The Bridge
Ramanthan Krishnan(1954)
He became the first Asian to win the boys’ singles title at Wimbledon in 1954, beating Ashley Cooper in the final.
Ramesh Krishnan(1979)
In 1979,Ramesh became the junior Wimbledon Champion defeating David Seigler 6-0,6-2 in the final
Leander Paes(1990)
He won the boys singles title at the 1990 Wimbledon Championships.
Leander Paes&Mahesh Bhupathi(1999)
They won the Wimbledon title by beating Paul Haarhuis of Netherlands and Jared Palmer from US in the final.
Sania Mirza(2015)
Sania Mirza with Martina HIngis won the women’s double title at the Wimbledon.
Sumit Nagal(2015)
He created history and Wimbledon records after becoming the sixth indian to win a grand slam junior title
