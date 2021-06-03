5 takeaways from Indian squad selected for WTC Final and England Test series
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Only 20 in the Squad for WTC Final and England Test series
The Bridge
The ICC recently allowed teams to extend their 23-member squads by seven members due to Covid-19, but it was ruled out with a change in Covid situation in India
The Bridge
No Kuldeep Yadhav in the Squad
The Bridge
The BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming WTC Final and Test series against England and as usual left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not included in it
The Bridge
No Hardik Pandya in the Squad
The Bridge
India will be travelling without any seam-bowling all-rounders, with Hardik Pandya being one of the most notable exclusions in the 20-member squad
The Bridge
Wait continues for Shaw
The Bridge
Shaw is not selected and as per a Times of India report BCCI is not happy with his fitness
The Bridge
Rahul remains in teamsheet
The Bridge
Despite his excellent IPL form many people questioned his role as he last played a Test for India in the 2019 against West Indies. Moreover, Rahul's role in the team is yet to be defined
Tap here for more updates
CLICK HERE