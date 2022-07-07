5 Unbreakable Records of MS Dhoni
3 ICC Trophies as Captain
MS Dhoni remains the only captain in cricket history to win 3 ICC trophies.
Fastest Stumping
MS Dhoni once stumped West Indian Keemo Paul in just 0.08 seconds.
Most Stumpings
MS Dhoni holds the record for most stumpings in international cricket with 195 dismissals against his name.
Most Matches As Captain
MS Dhoni holds the record of playing 332 international matches as captain.
Fastest to Number 1 ODI Ranking
MS Dhoni took just 42 innings to be crowned the Number 1 ODI batter in ICC Rankings.
