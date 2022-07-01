5 Iconic test matches between India and England
Anshi Doshi
1952 – Fifth Test in Chennai – India won by an innings and 8 runs:
It took India almost 20 years to register their first Test victory over the English side. The win came in the final Test of the five-match series.
2002 – Third Test in Leeds – India won by an innings and 46 runs:
India put up a stunning all-round display to thrash the hosts by an innings and 46 runs to draw level in the series.
2012 – Second Test in Mumbai – England won by 10 wickets:
Kevin Pietersen was the architect of England’s famous win at the Wankhede.
2006 – Third Test in Mumbai – England won by 212 runs:
After suffering a crushing 9-wicket loss in the second game,the odds were definitely against them but the visitors went on to defy all the odds to register a famous win.
2008 – First Test in Chennai – India won by 6 wickets:
The Kevin Pietersen-led side won over all the hearts by returning to India for the Test series after the terrorist attack in Mumbai.
