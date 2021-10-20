5 most iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clashes
By Ankur Singh
There is nothing more thrilling and adrenaline-pumping than witnessing India take on Pakistan in a World Cup match.
And for the first time in international cricket since 2019, The Ind vs Pak head-to-head match is all set to take place on 24th October.
Before we enjoy the upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 match, Let us take a look at the most iconic India vs Pakistan World Cup clashes.
India Vs Pakistan 1996 World Cup
One of the most heated matches between the two sides was in the 1996 quarter-final where the Bengaluru crowd witnessed some iconic moments of Indian cricket history.
India Vs Pakistan 1999 World Cup
Heroics from Prasad and Javagal Srinath tore through Pakistan's batting line-up to dismiss them for 180 in reply to India's 228.
India vs Pakistan 2003 World Cup
Sachin's 98 ensured India's comfortable victory with six wickets to spare, and Tendulkar's six-over point off Akhtar's ball became a moment of the match.
India Vs Pakistan 2007 World Cup
A young Indian squad, led by MS Dhoni, won the tournament against Pakistan in the final of the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup.
India Vs Pakistan 2011 World Cup
The 2011 World Cup semi-final was a high-profile match where A vintage Sachin Tendulkar knock of 85 runs propelled India to advance to the finals.
