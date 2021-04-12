5 most devastating IPL knocks by Chris Gayle
Sayan Chatterjee
12 April, 2021
The Bridge
1. 175* vs Pune Warriors India (2013)
The Southpaw batted the full 20 overs and helped Bangalore reach 263 with what was a majestic knock
The Bridge
2. 128* vs Delhi Daredevils (2012)
The Universe Boss carried over his good form from 2011 as he and Virat Kohli demolished the Delhi attack
The Bridge
Tap here to join
3. 107 vs Kings XI Punjab (2011)
Gayle’s 46-ball joint fourth fastest IPL century handed Bangalore a comfortable 85-run victory over Punjab
The Bridge
4. 117 vs Kings XI Punjab (2015)
The explosive Jamaican opener was at it again as he blasted another 46-ball century to equal his own previous record
The Bridge
5. 104* vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018)
The opener smashed his sixth IPL hundred and 21st overall in T20s to take Kings XI Punjab to 193 in 20 overs
Tap here for more