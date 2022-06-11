5 best hockey stadiums in India
Anshi Doshi
Mohali International Hockey Stadium
It has a pink-blue astro turf, with a seating capacity of 13,500 people.
Chandigarh Hockey Stadium
It is one of the biggest hockey stadiums in India with a seating capacity of almost 30,000 people.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium
It has a seating capacity of 4000 people. The first international match played in this stadium was between India and Australia
Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium
It has a seating capacity of 16,200 and has three synthetic pitches – two in line with the international standards and one for practice.
Kalinga Stadium
With a seating capacity of 16,000 people, it is one of the biggest hockey stadiums in India.
