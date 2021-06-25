38 years since India's 1983 World Cup win - Where are all the players now?

The player of the match in the finals for his excellent all-around display can be seen making occasional appearances on TV as a cricket analyst.
The Bridge
Yashpal Sharma
The explosive middle-order batsman briefly served as an umpire after quitting the game. Later he also became a member of the Indian Cricket selection panel.
Sandeep Patil
Patil played a very important role in the 83 World Cup and later went on to coach the Kenyan team which was the semi-finalists in the 2003 World Cup. He also served as the chairman of selectors at the BCCI.
Kapil Dev
The Haryana Hurricane is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the history of the game has gone on to become an esteemed commentator for the Hindi language.
Kirti Azad
Kirti did not play for India much and later went on to join politics and is currently a member of the Indian National Congress.
Roger Binny
The former Indian all-rounder is currently the office bearer at KSCA and was also appointed as a national cricket team selector in 2012.
Madan Lal
Madan Lal served on the selection committee for a while. The 83 World Cup all-rounder had also coached the national cricket teams of UAE and India.
Syed Kirmani
The 83 world cup wicketkeeper has always been regarded as one of the bests behind the stumps. He often appears on various sports shows as a cricket expert.
Balwinder Sandhu
The fast bowler went on to coach the Mumbai Indians. He played a very important role in the final of the World Cup 1983.
Ravi Shastri
The all-rounders hold many records to his name is known for his jolly nature. He is currently the coach of the Indian National men's cricket team.
Sunil Valson
Sunil Valson may not be a household name in Indian cricket. He was the only player in the 83 world Cup squad who did not play a single match. He now serves as the Associate Vice President at GMR sports.
Dilip Vengsarkar
The middle-order batsman from the 83 world cup squad took administrative work for Mumbai Cricket Association after his retirement and currently runs a cricket academy and is concentrated on unearthing talent at the grassroots level.