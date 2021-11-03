3 November: On this day
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
1962: Wilt Chamberlain of the San Francisco Warriors scored 72 points against the Los Angeles Lakers, the fourth-highest point total in NBA history at the time.
1965: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax was named Cy Young Award winner for the third time.
1975: Chris Evert became the first tennis player to achieve the No. 1 ranking as the WTA Tour rankings debut.
1985: Bill Elliott won Atlanta Journal 500 at Atlanta Raceway to become the first driver to win 11 super-speedway races in 1 season.
1996: Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant became the then youngest player to make his NBA debut.
2003: Grant Fuhr, Pat LaFontaine were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
