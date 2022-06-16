28 sexual harassment cases since 2017 in govt run sports institutions
Anshi Doshi
The Bridge
The Bridge filed an RTI with SAI and took a look at the data of such cases - something that continues to hamper the image of Indian sports.
There have been 34 cases against coaches and 11 cases against administrative staff between May 2012 and May 2022.
Only 4 National Sports Federations out of 11 surveyed were found to have Internal Complaints Committees to deal with sexual offence investigations.
One of the most famous cases that broke out in Indian sports was when an Indian national hockey player levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the chief coach of the women's team in 2010.
The coach was forced to resign but returned to the position in 2013.
Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association secretary V Chamundeswarnath was accused of asking for sexual favours to grant team selection.
Several members of the Andhra women's cricket team met the state home minister to level the charge.
The accused was forced to resign but then moved to the Telangana Badminton Association as vice-president.
E Thulasi a bronze medallist at the 2009 Women's National Boxing Championship, filed a complaint of sexual harassment against the Tamil Nadu State Amateur Boxing Association Secretary for seeking sexual favours in order to select her for national-level events.
More often than not, cases are brushed under the carpet with official reasons ranging from 'lack of evidence', a 'compromise', 'false allegations'