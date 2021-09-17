20 mindblowing facts about Indian sports you did not know about
By- Keyur Jain
1st Asian Games were held in New Delhi in 1951
In 1952, KD Jadhav won the first individual Olympic Medal for Independent India
Chess was originally named “Chaturanga” or “Chaturaangam” meaning intelligent or Smart. This game was invented in India
Rahul Dravid is the first non-Australian cricketer to have spoken at Sir Donald Bradman's oration
Kapil Dev never missed a match because of injuries in his career
PT Usha won four gold medals and one silver medal in the track and field events of the 1986 Asian Games
Kabaddi, which was firstly played in Tamil Nadu India, is the national sport of Bangladesh
According to a BARC report from 2016, pro kabaddi is the third most-watched Indian sports league, after IPL and ISL
Rahul Dravid has a "Wall" dedicated to him – In front of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Baichung Bhutia became the first Indian to sign a professional contract with a European club, he sighed a contract with an English club Bury FC
In 2008, Abhinav Bindra became the first Individual gold medallist Form India
India won the Hockey World Cup for the very first time in 1975
Kamaljeet Sandhu was the first Indian woman to win gold in the 400m track event at the Asian Games in 1970, finishing in 57.3 seconds
Viswanathan Anand became the first Indian to win a world chess championship in 2000, and he has since won it four more times
During the 1950s The Indian football team was ranked among the top 20 in the world. They won the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962 and finished fourth in the Olympics in 1956
Milkha Singh became the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in 1958
Prakash Padukone became the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championships in 1980.
The Durand Cup is India's oldest football competition, first held in 1888 and named after the game's founder, Sir Mortimer Durand.
Indian weightlifter, Karnam Malleswari became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in 2000
Only the Indian men's cricket team has won world cups in 60 overs, 50 overs, and 20 overs
