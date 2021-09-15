15 IPL facts you have never heard of
By Ankur Singh
Chennai Super Kings is the only team that has never changed its captain.
In IPL 2013, Dale Steyn threw 212 dot balls and made the record for throwing the most dot balls in a season.
Shikhar Dhawan has hit the most number of fours in IPL so far. Who has hit a total of 524 fours.
David Warner is the only player in IPL history who has won the Orange Cap in IPL 3 times. He has won the Orange Cap in the years 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler in the IPL, who has won the Purple Cap 2 times in a row. He won the Purple Cap for 2 consecutive seasons in 2016 and 2017.
Chris Gayle has the most IPL centuries to his name.
Chennai Super Kings has played the most IPL finals (6) despite being banned for 2 years.
Piyush Chawla holds the record of not bowling a single no-ball for 386 overs.
Kieron Pollard and AB de Villiers are the only two overseas players who have played over 100 matches for a single IPL franchise.
RCB holds the record for the highest and the lowest total in IPL history (263 and 49).
Amit Mishra has most IPL hat-tricks to his name.
Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs a single season of IPL (973).
Basil Thampi holds an unwanted record of most runs conceded by a bowler in an innings (70 runs).
Suresh Raina has managed to take 102 catches while playing 193 IPL matches and has the most IPL catches to his name.
The universe boss Chris Gayle has the most man of the match awards to his name (21).
