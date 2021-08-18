13 years of Virat Kohli: A look at his glorious career
By Ankur Singh
Virat Kohli completed his 13th year in international cricket on Wednesday. He made his ODI debut for India in 2008.
In his career span of over 13 years, Virat has represented India in 438 international matches (Tests, ODIs, and T20s) and scored 22,937 runs.
Virat Kohli has 43 ODI centuries is second only to Sachin Tendulkar, he has scored 12,169 ODI runs at an average of 59.07.
He also has a total of 70 International Centuries to his name and is just behind Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.
Virat is the fastest cricketer to reach 12,000 ODI runs in just 242 innings.
Kohli is currently the biggest earner in the history of the IPL as he was retained by RCB for a whopping amount of 17 crores.
In t20 internationals, Virat is the leading run-scorer of the format and averages over 50 which is the highest by any batsman.
At just 32 years of age, Virat has won many awards including Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and ICC cricketer of the year.
He is someone who has even created records off the field, Recently Virat became the most followed Asian on Instagram.
