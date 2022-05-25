12 overseas players in Women's T20 Challenge
Anshi Doshi
Supernovas
Deandra Dottin
Her ability to attack the opposition irrespective of the situation has made her one of the most dangerous batters in Women's cricket.
Sune Luus
A leg-spinner by trade, who can double up as a reliable lower-order batter
Alana King
An all-rounder, she bowls right-arm leg spin and bats right-handed.
Sophie Ecclestone
The number 1 T20 spinner, while bowling, is often compared with New Zealand veteran Daniel Vettori.
Velocity
Laura Wolvaardt
Named as South Africa’s Under-19 cricketer of the year when she was just 13.
Natthakan Chantham
Chantham is the first Thai cricketer to participate in the Women's franchise T20 League.
Ayabonga Khaka
She has been a regular member of South Africa since its resurgence in World Cricket from 2014.
Kate Cross
She is a right arm seam bowler who has represented England in all three formats of the game.
Trailblazers
Sharmin Akhter
She plays as a right-handed batter for the Bangladesh women’s team.
Salma Khatun
She was the captain of Bangladesh between 2008 and 2020, including captaining the side in their first One Day International and Twenty20 International.
Sophia Dunkley.
Sophia Dunkley became the first Black woman to play Test cricket for England.
Hayley Matthews.
The youngest West Indian (male or female) to strike an ODI century at home.
