10 things to know about Para badminton
By- Keyur Jain
Badminton is making its Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020 along with taekwondo
Athletes are classified into two wheelchair classes and four standing classes. Wheelchair athletes, standing athletes with a lower impairment, upper impairment and short stature
90 athletes (46 men and 44 women) will compete in 14 medal events, including men's and women's events.
The majority of the rules are the same as in the able-bodied version, with all events using a “best of three games” format, with each game worth 21 points.
At 20 all, the team that gains a two-point lead first wins the game. If the game is tied at 29, the team that scores the 30th point wins.
Half of the court is used by all singles wheelchair events and one standing class with a lower limb impairment (SL 3)
A variety of modifications are added to the wheelchairs. To avoid interfering with a player's movement, a low backrest is used
Furthermore, extra caster wheels added to the wheelchair's rear prevent it from overturning when the player reaches backwards to hit the shuttlecock
In 1998, the Netherlands hosted the first World Championships. Eleven more editions have been held since then, the most recent in 2019 in Basel, Switzerland. They happen every two years.
The height of the net is the same for all classes and stands at 1.55m, same as in Olympic badminton
The shuttlecock is a piece of cork covered in goatskin with 16 goose feathers attached to one end. It can also be made of synthetic materials. It can reach speeds of up to 300km/h
A seven-member Indian para-badminton team is competing in the Paralympics in Tokyo
