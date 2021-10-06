10 things to know about field hockey
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Hockey's origins can be traced back to ancient times. According to historical documents, a primitive form of the game was played in Egypt 4,000 years ago
The first Hockey Association was formed in the UK in 1876, and it established the first codified set of rules
The first Olympic Men's Hockey Competition was held in London in 1908, with six teams competing
Field hockey was the third most-watched sport at the 2012 Olympic Games in London
Adolf Hitler invited the Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand to join the German Army after the 1936 Berlin Olympics
The first Women's World Cup was held in 1974, and women's hockey was added to the Olympic games in 1980.
The Indian hockey team has won the most number of gold medals in Olympic history, a total of eight
International Hockey Federation was founded on 7 January 1924 in Paris, France
Field Hockey is the national sport of India and Pakistan
Previously, the game was played on a grass pitch, but since 1976, it has been played on artificial surface
