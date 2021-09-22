10 Things to Know about Asia's oldest Football Tournament Durand Cup
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
Durand Cup started in 1888 and is considered world's third oldest football tournament
Durand Cup was named after Sir Mortimer Durand, a British Anglo-Indian diplomat and member of the Indian Civil Service
The tournament began as an Army Cup for British Indian Army troops in India, but it quickly expanded to include civilian teams
In the early years, the competition was primarily held in Dagshai, a small town near Shimla
The Durand Committee decided to host the tournament in Delhi in 1940 with civilian teams
In 1940, Mohammedan Sporting from Kolkata became the first civilian Indian team to win the championship
Durand Cup is a unique tournament where the champion walks away with three trophies, President's Cup, Durand Cup and Shimla Cup
President's Cup
This was first presented by Dr. Rajendra Prasad. The Cup features a circular disc atop the Ashoka Lion Capital
Durand Cup
The Durand Football Tournament Society established The Durand Cup as a rolling trophy in 1965
Shimla Cup
By 1903, Shimla residents had become enamoured with the historic tournament. The Shimla trophy was named after a public donation to present another rolling trophy to the winning team
Madras Regimental Centre was the first Indian armed forces team to lift the title in 1955 defeating Indian Air Force 3-2 in the finals
The most dominant teams in Durand Cup history are East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, both from Kolkata. They have both won the competition 16 times
The Durand Cup includes teams from the Indian Super League (ISL), the Indian League (I-League), and the Second Division League
