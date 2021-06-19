The Bridge
#1
"The Flying Sikh" name was given to him by Pakistani general Ayub Khan after he won a famous race against Abdul Khaliq.
#2
Milkha Singh came fourth in 400m finals of the 1960 Rome Olympics and missed out on the bronze medal by just 0.1 sec.
#3
Became the first individual athlete to win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games for Independent India, in the 1958 games.
#4
Milkha Singh failed thrice in the entrance exams of the Indian Army, but he managed to get through in his fourth attempt in the year 1951.
#5
The Indian government decided to award him with the "Arjuna Award" in 2001, which he declined, saying it came "40 years too late."
#6
It is believed that Milkha Singh ran 80 races worldwide in total, and out of them, he has won 77 races.
#7
In his fourth attempt, Milkha Singh joined Indian Army as a technical jawan, and his salary was only Rs 39 and 8 anna at that time.
#8
A National holiday was announced by then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru to celebrate "Flying Sikh".
#9
Milkha Singh donated all his medals back to the nation, and it is kept at the sports museum in Patiala for the public.
#10
For "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", Milkha Singh charged only one rupee and put up a clause stating a share of profits should be given to the Milkha Singh Charitable Trust.
