10 Sports autobiographies you must read
By- Keyur Jain
The Test of My Life- Yuvraj Singh
This book is a personal narrative of Yuvraj Singh's fight against cancer, 2011 World Cup victory, and childhood days.
Playing to Win- Saina Nehwal
It's a brief autobiography about Saina's "life, both on and off the court."
The Mamba Mentality: How I Play - Kobe Bryant
The book also covers Kobe's 20-year career as a professional basketball player
Straight From The Heart: An Autobiography
The autobiography describes Kapil Dev's childhood and early days leading up to his World Cup victory in 1983
The Race of My Life- Milkha Singh
The book have the descriptions of Milkha's personal life, key sports events in which he competed, and his Olympics journey
Pelé: The Autobiography
Pelé's autobiography recounts his life. A book full of epic achievements, pulsing with football passion in a perfect form
Unbreakable- Mary Kom
A fascinating narrative of Mary Kom's hardships and the quest to becoming a world-class boxer
Playing It My Way- Sachin Tendulkar
The GOAT of cricket's storey is truly inspiring, and it will bring back golden memories to the readers
Ace against Odds - Sania Mirza
A remarkable story that shows Sania Mirza's journey towards becoming the face of women's tennis in the country
The Greatest: My Own Story - Muhammad Ali
The book recount the hardships and struggles Ali faced on his way to becoming the greatest of all time
