10 records held by Sunil Chhetri
By Sayan Chatterjee
1. Most international goals by an Indian - 72 in 115 matches, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo
2. Most international appearances for India - 115, in a career spanning close to two decades
3. Most hat-tricks for India - 3, against Tajikistan (2008), Vietnam (2010) and Chinese Taipei (2018)
4. AIFF Player of the Year for a record 6 times, ahead of IM Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri (both 3) and Bhaichung Bhutia (2)
5. All-time highest Indian goalscorer in the I-League with 90 goals for 5 different teams
6. Highest Indian goalscorer in the ISL till date with 47 goals in 94 matches
7. First Indian player to score a hat-trick in the ISL, against NorthEast United in 2015 while playing for Mumbai City FC
8. Most hat-tricks by an Indian in the ISL - 2, with the second one coming against FC Pune City in 2017-18
9. Most goals by an Indian in AFC competitions - 19, in 33 AFC Cup and AFC Champions League qualifying games
10. First Indian player to play in three different continents, Sporting Club de Portugal (Europe) and Kansas City Wizards (North America)
Apart from this, the ‘Captain, Leader, Legend’ has always been at the forefront in promoting Indian football as well as social causes
