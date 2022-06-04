10 most successful Indian cyclists
Esow Alben
The 19 year old became the first Indian to win a medal at the Cycling World Championships.
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
He rose to fame during the 2019 Track Asia Cup after clinching four gold medals
Deborah Herold
Her stellar show during the 2015 Track Asia Cup, moulded India as a force in the cycling world
Rameshwori Devi
A CID officer and a mother of two,has won a total of 102 medals in her career
Naveen John
Naveen John is a veteran amongst the Indian cycling circles, specialises in road cycling
Arvind Panwar
Arvind became the first Indian to participate in UCI Road World Championships
Bikram Singh
Bikram gained the spotlight when he clinched a bronze medal in the 2010 Track Asia Cup held in Japan
Devender Thakur
Thakur hao win a lot of titles for the country in a short time span
Amit Samarth
Amit Samarth became the first Indian and Asian to complete the Trans-Siberian Extreme in the year 2018
Annul Pale
The 28 year old BMX cyclist has earned a BMX sponsorship from Red Bull during the year 2018
