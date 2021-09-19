10 Most Expensive Buys in IPL History
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Yuvraj Singh
Delhi Daredevils- 16 Crores
Pat Cummins
Kolkata Knight Riders- 15.5 Crores
Ben Stokes
Rising Pune Supergiants- 14.5 Crores
Yuvraj Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore- 14 Crores
Ben Stokes
Rajasthan Royals- 12.5 Crores
Dinesh Karthik
Delhi Daredevils- 12.5 Crores
Jaydev Unadkat
Rajasthan Royals- 11.5 Crores
Gautam Gambhir
Kolkata Knight Riders- 11.4 Crores
KL Rahul
Kings XI Punjab- 11 Crores
Glenn Maxwell
Kings XI Punjab- 10.75 Crores
