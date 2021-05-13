10 Made in India sports brands

Polyester fabric is one of the frequently used materials by Piranha when it comes to their branding and material. Digital and hand-made techniques are utilised as well keeping in mind comfort levels of sportsmen.
The Bridge
Re Design
This company has taken a slightly different approach to the Indian sports apparel market with a lot of emphasis on its fabric. Clothing features such as anti-chafe seams, moisture-wicking, targeted compression.
The Bridge
Alcis Sports
Made specifically for Indian weather, this company has expanded to more than 20 Indian cities and consistently delivers products for sporting activities such as Yoga, running, gymming etc.
The Bridge
Performax
Performax is an Indian sports equipment manufacturer based in Mumbai. It has partnerships with Mumbai Indians, Chennayin FC and Jaipur Pink Panthers.
The Bridge
Vector X
Vector X has been associated with organizations such as Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools, Mumbai Football Association and many more ever since its founding in 1999.
The Bridge
Sareen Sports
SS mostly specialises in cricket products with bat, balls, pads, helmets and entire kits being churned out for every player across the country.
The Bridge
Tyka
Tyka has been the face many famous teams in IPL, ISL and in Kabaddi. It has since gone on to sponsor teams in leagues such as the English country cricket, Tamil Nadu Premier League, KPL etc.
The Bridge
Shiv Naresh
The company was one of the pioneers of Indian sporting apparel in the 1970s and gradually developed into one of the most recognizable brands of India.
The Bridge
Cosco
An Indian Sports Equipment Manufacturer based in Delhi. Cosco makes equipment for many sports like Basketball, Football, Volleyball, Handball, Tennis, Rackets, Table Tennis, as well as Fitness Equipment.
The Bridge
Nivia
An age-old Indian company that has been the face of several Indian sports and in particular football. It’s cost-effective nature and great quality is something that has defined its brand since its setup in 1962.