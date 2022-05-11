10 Indian sports movies to watch in 2022
Jhund
Based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer.
Jersey
A talented but failed cricketer decides to return to cricket in his late 30s to represent the Indian cricket team
Shabaash Mithu
This film is based on the life of current Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj
Maidaan
It is a biographical sports film based on the golden era of Indian football and starring Ajay Devgn coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
Liger
It stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role as a kickboxer alongside Ananya Pandey.
Clap
It shows the life of a retired and depressed athlete and how he realizes his lost dreams.
Mr. and Mrs. Mahi
Starring Rajkumar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in titular roles, this is set to be a heartwarming story of cricketing aspirations.
Kaun Pravin Tambe
It is based on the life of Indian cricketer Pravin Tambe who debuted in the IPL at the age of 41
Goodluck Sakhi
With seemingly endless bad luck, a young woman trains to compete as a sharpshooter at the national level.
Toolsidas Junior
Toolsidas wants to show his son Toolsidas Junior that he can become a champion. Looking at his heartbroken father, Junior sets a goal for himself to become a snooker champion.
