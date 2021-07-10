10 Indian athletes who came very close to win Olympic Medal

By Ankur Singh
The Bridge

Dipa Karmakar- Gymnastics (2016)

The ace woman gymnast missed out on a medal by 0.15 points which was truly agonizing for her and for the nation.
The Bridge

PT Usha- Athletics (1984)

PT Usha missed a place at the podium by a mere 0.01 seconds at the Los Angeles Olympics.
The Bridge

Milkha Singh- Athletics (1960)

The Flying Sikh was the first Indian to ever win a Commonwealth Games Gold medal and he missed a medal at the Olympics.
The Bridge

Click here

Indian Football team- Football (1956)

They had an opportunity to win a bronze medal in the semi-final match against Bulgaria but lost out again by a score of 3-0.
The Bridge

Joydeep Karmakar- Shooting (2012)

One of the biggest heartbreak for the country was to see him finish 1 point behind third-place shooter Rajmond Debevec.
The Bridge

Anju Bobby George- Athletics (2004)

She missed out on a bronze medal by a mere 23 centimeters. Agonizingly close yet again.
The Bridge

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes- Tennis (2004)

In the bronze medal playoff, they fought a grueling encounter with Mario Ancic and Ivan Ljubicic but lost 6-7, 6-4, 14-16.
The Bridge

Kunjarani Devi- Weightlifting (2004)

Her score at the end off all the rounds was 190Kg that put her in fourth place behind Aree Wiratthaworn of Thailand who finished with 200Kg.
The Bridge

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza- Tennis (2016)

In the contest that lasted one hour and thirteen minutes, Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza were outclassed 1-6,6-7.
The Bridge

Indian women's hockey team- Hockey (1980)

The Indian eves had a great chance at winning a medal at the 1980 Olympics. They beat Poland and Austria soundly in the initial stages of the tournament.
The Bridge

Read more