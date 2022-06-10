10 Highest wicket takers for India in ODIs
Anshi Doshi
Anil Kumble
334 Wickets in 269 matches
Javagal Srinath
315 Wickets in 229 matches
Ajit Agarkar
288 Wickets in 191 matches
Zaheer Khan
269 Wickets in 194 matches
Harbhajan Singh
265 Wickets in 234 matches
Kapil Dev
253 Wickets in 225 matches
Venkatesh Prasad
196 tickets in 161 matches
Ravindra Jadeja
188 Wickets in 168 matches
Irfan Pathan
173 Wickets in 120 matches
Manoj Prabhakar
157 Wickets in 130 matches
