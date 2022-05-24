10 Highest sports stadiums in India
-Anshi Doshi
Leh football stadium - 11,000 feet
This stadium is nearing completion
Lahaul Spiti Cricket Stadium - 11,000 feet
No construction has begun but once it is completed, it will be the highest cricket stadium in the world.
Shilaroo Hockey Stadium - 8000 feet
The stadium is maintained by the SAI and is located in the Netaji Subash High Altitude Training Centre
Chail Cricket Pitch - 8000 feet
It also happens to be one of the oldest cricket pitches in the world having been established by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala in 1893.
Ransi stadium - 7000 feet
Pauri in Uttarakhand is where this stadium is. It is under development to become a stadium of international repute and class.
Papum Pare Stadium - 6200 feet
Arunachal Pradesh is gradually being identified as a sports hub and this year will see it finally get a massive international level sports stadium.
Shere-i-kashmir stadium - 5250 feet
The Jammu and Kashmir state team is based out of this beautiful location that has been in existence since 1983.
TRC Polo Synthetic Turf Ground - 5200 feet
Home of Real Kashmir FC in the I League, the pitch can be used for football and polo as well.
Dharamshala Cricket Ground - 4780 feet
As it stands, this ground is the highest fully functional international cricket ground in the world.
Krishnagiri stadium-Kerala - 2100 feet
It is spread across 11.5 acres and is one of the main coaching centers in the entire state.
