10 Highest run scores for India in ODIs
Sachin Tendulakar
18426 Runs in 463 matches
Virat Kohli
12311 Runs in 260 matches
Saurav Ganguly.
11221 Runs in 308 matches
Rahul Dravid
10768 Runs in 340 matches
MS Dhoni
10599 Runs in 347 matches
M Azharuddin
9378 Runs in 334 matches
Rohit Sharma.
9283 Runs in 230 matches
Yuvraj Singh.
8609 Runs in 301 matches
Virender Sehwag
7995 Runs in 241 matches
Shikhar Dhawan
6285 Runs in 149 matches
