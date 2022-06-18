10 highest run scorers in Indian Test Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar
Undoubtedly, Sachin is the highest runscorer in the test with a total of 15921 runs in 329 innings
Rahul Dravid
“The Wall” of the Indian team in test cricket, Dravid has made it to the second place with 13265 runs off just 284 innings
Sunil Gavaskar
Gavaskar in his 16 years of test cricket has scored a sum of 10122 runs in 214 innings
VVS Laxman
With his highest run score of 281, Laxman has made his mark of 8781 runs in his test career.
Virendra Sehwag
Sehwag has scored 8043 runs, he also hold a record of highest score 319 in an innings in test cricket
Virat Kohli
The Run Machine, is the currently at the sixth position with a sum of 8043 runs in just 171 innings
Saurav Ganguly
Ganguly has made his mark in test cricket by smashing 7212 runs off 188 innings played.
Dilip Vengsarkar
Vengsarkar has put a sum of 6868 runs with an average of 42.13 in 185 innings
Cheteshwar Pujara
The most reliable test cricketer, Pujara in his 12 year career has smashed 6713 runs in 162 innings
Mohammed Azharuddin
In his 16 years career, Azhar has scored a total of 6215 off 147 innings
