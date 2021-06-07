10 greatest Olympian of all time
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
Ian Thorpe (swimmer)
In 2000 Summer Olympics, Ian Thorpe won 3 gold and 2 silver which makes his one of the best Olympic event and Australia's most popular athlete
Nadia Comaneci (Gymnast)
Nadia Comaneci is the first gymnast to be awarded a perfect 10 score in Olympics 1976, she won total 5 gold and 3 silver and 1 bronze
Kristin Otto (Swimmer)
Kristin Otto became the first female athlete to win 6 Olympic medals in a single Olympics during the 1988 Seoul Olympic games
Usain Bolt (Sprinter)
Bolt considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, winning 8 Olympic medals and breaking world records in that process
Chris Hoy (Track cyclist)
The most successful British athlete ever, won 6 Gold medals and 1 Silver medal in total, the first British athlete to win three gold medals in a single Olympic Game since Henry Taylor in 1908
Valentina Vezzali (Fencer)
She is the first fencer in Olympic history to win three Individual Foil gold medals at three consecutive Olympics
Carl Lewis (Sprinter and Long jumper)
Lewis dominated both track & field and Long jump event in Olympics, He won total 9 gold and one silver in total
Mark Spitz (Swimmer)
The most successful athlete at the 1972 Summer Olympics won seven gold medals setting world record in each of them
Paavo Nurmi (Distance runner)
Also known as "Flying Finn" dominated in the early 20th century. Nurmi set 22 official world records and won nine gold and three silver medals in total
Michael Phelps (Swimmer)
Phelps is the greatest athlete and most decorated Olympian of all time, won total 28 medals and 8 gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games
