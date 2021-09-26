10 Adventure sports to try in India
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Trekking
India's diverse topography, plateaus, mountains and caves makes excellent trekking destinations such as Chadar Trek, Gangotri Gomukh trek
The Bridge
Caving
The activity takes you through some massive underground structures. In India, caving can be done at Badami Caves, Khandagiri Caves.
The Bridge
Parasailing
Parasailing is an activity in which you are suspended mid-air, attached to a parachute, and pulled by a boat. Parasiling can be done at Goa, Andaman, Chennai, Bangalore.
The Bridge
Click here
Flyboarding
It is a water-based adventure activity that is relatively new in India and can be experienced in places like Goa
The Bridge
Skydiving
Skydiving is a sport that doesn’t require any introduction. In India, You can skydive at places like Mysore or at Dhana in Madhya Pradesh.
The Bridge
Flying Fox
In this sport, one is suspended from a high-lying point to another room. You can experience this at places like Neemrana or Kikar.
The Bridge
Rock Climbing
The sport tests your endurance and requires a certain level of fitness as one has to climb massive rocks. In India, Rock Climbing can be done at Sattal and Mahabaleshwar.
The Bridge
Bungee Jumping
Bungee Jumping is the age-old go-to adventure sport where you get to jump off a ledge with a harness tied around. In India, its is done at places like Rishikesh and Goa.
The Bridge
Scuba Diving
Scuba Diving is a relatively calm adventure sport, but it is physically engaging and can be experienced at places like Goa, Kerala, Andaman & Nicobar.
The Bridge
Mountain Biking
Mountain biking is an adventure activity that has gained popularity in the last decade or so and is done at places like the Western Ghats, Leh and Ladakh.
The Bridge
Read more