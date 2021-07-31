4 Indian athletes from Bridgestone Centre of Excellence at IIS aim glory at Tokyo Olympics

The Olympics is the greatest show on the planet. Every athlete waits for their turn to represent the nation in the grandest sporting quadrennial extravaganza and dreams of winning a medal.



It took five years for Indian athletes to showcase their athleticism at the Tokyo Olympics after getting delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. With the Games reaching its halfway mark on Saturday, India's track-and-field athletes are raring to put their all in the Games. India has sent its biggest-ever Olympic contingent to Tokyo with huge hopes for medals being weaved.



Among the contingent, four Indian athletes — javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Annu Rani, steeplechaser Avinash Sable, and long jumper Murali Sreeshankar have already set their feet in the hallowed grounds of Tokyo. These four athletes, who have brought numerous medals for India at multiple national and international tournaments, have been a part of Bridgestone India's four-year-long comprehensive Track & Field Program in association with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), Karnataka.



The four athletes were trained under globally-renowned coaches at the IIS campus in Vijayanagar. The IIS is India's first-ever privately-funded High Performance Training Centre, focussed on grooming talented athletes into champions who can deliver podium finishes at the world stage and providing a safe haven for rehabilitation and off-season training for elite athletes.



The Bridgestone Centre of Excellence for Athletics has already seen visible success, with 89 medals won at national and international levels. It aims to sponsor the training of 50 athletes across multiple disciplines of Track-and-Field sports by 2025.



Presently, the program has provided fully-funded scholarships to 32 athletes who are enrolled into their residential program that facilitates their holistic development, both on and off the track.



