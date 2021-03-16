Top Indian celebrities who gamble

Gambling and betting has attracted a lot of attention off late. Amidst the COVID when people were confined in their home many people found gambling as the best source of entertainment. The rate of gambling has also increased in India Many Indians have now become successful and are participating in a wide variety of domestic and international live and online betting matches with great success.

In this article we will talk about celebrities who are passionate about betting and have made a strong impression on the Indian betting:

Raj Babbar

Raj Babbar is a famous film star and politician. He gambles to win real cash and gambles frequently.

Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher, the son of veteran actress Kiran Kher, is an inpatient poker enthusiast. Sikandar, who is ranked second in the and win a 30K main event in the IPC edition of 2013 Goa, is one of the most well-known actors in Goa. He was active during the season of the 2012 Ultimate gambling Challenge Tournament Series, where he surprisingly finished three final tables. Also to the five on the list, Hrtik Roshan, Fardeen Khan, and Zayed Khan also have a poker group and out of these three, Zayed is rumored to play a daring game.

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz khan is one of the famous film stars in bollywood. He bet on the IPL to win cash.

He started betting on IPL 2018, but he lost money on betting and was unable to pay Sonu Jalan.

The Mumbai police have arrested Arbaaz Khan for betting on IPL. The Arbaaz Khan admitted the seven other Bollywood stars are also betting on IPL.

Arjun Rampal

This actor with brooding looks was even spotted gambling. In one of his interviews, he emphatically stated that horse racing and betting have many different components! He is currently associated with PokerHig, the second top Indian gambling site.

Herman Baweja

Herman is a jack of all trades; from getting a degree in medicine to acting in movies, being known as a popular bettor in the casinos. This superstar can be seen kicking on the table regularly.

Raj Kundra also owns the Mumbai All-Stars franchise in Match Indian gambling League.

Jitendra

The veteran actor in Bollywood is called the king of card parties. Jitendra can be considered as one of the great gamblers in Bollywood.

He organizes grand card parties at bungalows in Mumbai, especially during Diwali. His entire bungalow is filled with small and large gambling tables supporting various table games on two floors. They always have great themes for these parties.

The bungalow has been completely converted to a casino. There is a bar, card counter, and note a distribution machine. The list of guests includes big names in Bollywood including Rakesh Roshan, Karan Johar's mother Hiru Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Bendre's mother-in-law Bubble Behel and some close friends in Bollywood. There are many Casino payment methods available for instant withdrawal options such as PayPal, Skrill, bank transfer stc.