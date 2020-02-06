TRENDING NOW: Bharat Army’s #YuziCanDance Challenge has got cricket fans grooving!

Last Updated on 10 hours ago

The Indian cricket team is currently in New Zealand. They whitewashed the hosts 5-0 in the T20I series but lost the opening one-dayer in Hamilton on Wednesday. For all enthusiasts who assumed that India would have better odds in the ODI series were proven wrong according to the online betting odds in India. In between this whole clash of the giants scenario The Bharat Army‘s #YuziCanDance challenge is the talk of the internet which will lighten your mood.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known to be quite active on social media, he always keeps coming out with something new and unique for his fans. This weekend he posted a video that has gone on to become a country-wide trend, thanks to the Bharat Army, the Indian cricket team’s official fan club.

The Indian cricketer shared a video on Saturday showcasing his dance moves alongside Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Shivam Dube. Chahal posted the video on a couple of social media platforms with a caption, “Off-field performance on point.”

Based on this video, Bharat Army’s media team conceptualized a challenge that invited the cricket fan community to share their version of the dance with the hashtag #YuziCanDance and tagging @thebharatarmy.

The challenge got trending with Yuzvendra Chahal sharing and commenting on the posts made by the Bharat Army with entries from around the globe. The experts at the Star Sports featuring the likes of Mayanti Langer, Graeme Swann, and Corey Anderson along with the Bollywood stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor also performed the challenge in the show during the match on Sunday.

On Tuesday, BCCI recognized Bharat Army’s campaign and shared a post inviting participants to submit the entries with the hashtag #YuziCanDance. The Bharat Army is Team India’s official supporters’ club known for traveling around the globe cheering them for the past 20 years. Publishing content on a day to day basis and providing match coverage coupled with instant statistics and video content from the stands, Bharat Army’s social media platforms are one of the most engaging platforms for the Indian Cricket fans. Bharat Army media is handled by their in-house team and Sportwalk, a Chennai-based sports agency.

With the U-19 Team making it to the final of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinals, the Bharat Army also expects them to take up this challenge, hopefully after they lift the Cup on Sunday. The challenge has already taken social media by a storm, the videos having garnered over 300,000 views and 2 million impressions since they were first floated last weekend. If you are feeling groovy as well, get in on the trend and post your #YuziCanDance video on Instagram, Tiktok or Twitter right away tagging @thebharatarmy!