To Go

The Bridge is now on WhatsApp!

To subscribe, click here

Become
A
Supporter

Home Cricket TRENDING NOW: Bharat Army’s #YuziCanDance Challenge has got cricket fans grooving!
CricketNewsWhat's Latest

TRENDING NOW: Bharat Army’s #YuziCanDance Challenge has got cricket fans grooving!

Abhranil RoyBy Abhranil Roy

Published:

Yuzi Can Dance
Last Updated on 2 min read

The Indian cricket team is currently in New Zealand. They whitewashed the hosts 5-0 in the T20I series but lost the opening one-dayer in Hamilton on Wednesday. For all enthusiasts who assumed that India would have better odds in the ODI series were proven wrong according to the online betting odds in India. In between this whole clash of the giants scenario The Bharat Army‘s #YuziCanDance challenge is the talk of the internet which will lighten your mood.

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is known to be quite active on social media, he always keeps coming out with something new and unique for his fans. This weekend he posted a video that has gone on to become a country-wide trend, thanks to the Bharat Army, the Indian cricket team’s official fan club.

The Indian cricketer shared a video on Saturday showcasing his dance moves alongside Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma and Shivam Dube. Chahal posted the video on a couple of social media platforms with a caption, “Off-field performance on point.”

Based on this video, Bharat Army’s media team conceptualized a challenge that invited the cricket fan community to share their version of the dance with the hashtag #YuziCanDance and tagging @thebharatarmy. 

The challenge got trending with Yuzvendra Chahal sharing and commenting on the posts made by the Bharat Army with entries from around the globe. The experts at the Star Sports featuring the likes of Mayanti Langer, Graeme Swann, and Corey Anderson along with the Bollywood stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor also performed the challenge in the show during the match on Sunday. 

On Tuesday, BCCI recognized Bharat Army’s campaign and shared a post inviting participants to submit the entries with the hashtag #YuziCanDance. The Bharat Army is Team India’s official supporters’ club known for traveling around the globe cheering them for the past 20 years. Publishing content on a day to day basis and providing match coverage coupled with instant statistics and video content from the stands, Bharat Army’s social media platforms are one of the most engaging platforms for the Indian Cricket fans. Bharat Army media is handled by their in-house team and Sportwalk, a Chennai-based sports agency.

With the U-19 Team making it to the final of the U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 by beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the semifinals, the Bharat Army also expects them to take up this challenge, hopefully after they lift the Cup on Sunday. The challenge has already taken social media by a storm, the videos having garnered over 300,000 views and 2 million impressions since they were first floated last weekend. If you are feeling groovy as well, get in on the trend and post your #YuziCanDance video on Instagram, Tiktok or Twitter right away tagging @thebharatarmy!

Previous articleDelhi football fans to run football clubs with Football Delhi
Next articleIndia out of race to host 2032 Olympics
Abhranil Roy
Abhranil Roy
Years have passed and I have finally accepted myself for what I really am: a beggar for good writing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Cricket

Tri series: Harmanpreet Kaur or Heather Knight – who will have the last laugh?

Shruti Banerjee -
After having played three games so far, Australia, England and India have won one game each in Canberra. While Harmanpreet Kaur led...
Read more
News

Intershoot International Championship: Saurabh Chaudhary bags gold in Netherlands

The Bridge Desk -
On Thursday, World No.4, Youth Olympics champion and Asian Games gold medallist, 17-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary asserted his class once again by bagging the men’s...
Read more
Badminton

PBL 2020: World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying takes Bengaluru Raptors into semis

Team Bridge -
World No. 2 badminton player Tai Tzu Ying and Brice Leverdez combined to take the Bengaluru Raptors into the semi-finals and help...
Read more
Cricket

Tri series: Things India should do before the crucial match against England

Shruti Banerjee -
The most awaited ICC T20 World Cup is around the corner. Before that, three of the best teams in the cricket world...
Read more
Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu is India’s best bet to win gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Md Imtiaz -
Mirabai Chanu at weightlifting nationals in Kolkata (Image: Mirabai Chanu/Twitter)
Read more
News

Bengaluru Tennis Open 2020: Leander Paes confirms his participation

The Bridge Desk -
On Thursday, Indian tennis pro Leander Paes confirmed his participation in the upcoming Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, scheduled to begin on February...
Read more
107,251FansLike
10,854FollowersFollow
6,379FollowersFollow

Stories You May Like

ISL 2019-20: Former FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera in demand

sergio lobera
Sagnik -
Former FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera is quite in demand and is unlikely to go job free in India. In fact, The Bridge understands that at least two Indian Super League (ISL) clubs are interested in signing the Spaniard for the...
Read more

2 min read


The Bridge is the ONLY digital media house extensively covering the unheard aspects of Indian Sports through textual and visual storytelling. We are here to bring about a change in the sports ecosystem and most importantly, a change in you.

© The Bridge | All rights reserved. T&C|Privacy Policy

Follow Us
MORE STORIES
India

Tri series: Harmanpreet Kaur or Heather Knight – who will have...