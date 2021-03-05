Sharath Kamal loses in pre-quarters of table tennis contender in Doha

Indian paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal suffered a 6-11, 4-11, 8-11 defeat against World No. 7 Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei in the men's singles pre-quarters on Thursday.

The World No. 32 Sharath, who was playing his first international tournament after a year's break due to the coronavirus pandemic, couldn't gain momentum despite showing good resistance in the latter part of the match against the higher-ranked Yun-Ju. With Sharath's loss, the Indian challenge came to an end in the tournament.



