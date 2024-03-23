Indian para powerlifters secure three gold at Sharm-El-Sheikh World Cup

Indian powerlifters delivered sterling performances at the second World Cup of the season at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt, as the country's athletes finished the competition with three gold medals, achieving their personal bests (PB).



While Ashok lifted 196kg to achieve a personal best and clinched the gold medal in the 65kg category, Parmjeet Kumar emerged victorious in the 49kg category also with a personal best of 166 kg.

In the women's 41kg category, Manpreet Kaur showed her class to clinch the yellow metal accumulating 86kg. This was Manpreet's personal best in the category.



On Thursday, Asian Games bronze medallists Ashok and Parmjeet qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympics by winning a silver medal each.

After qualifying for the Paris Paralympics, Ashok said, "To participate in the Paralympics is the dream of every para-athlete, and I am elated to have taken a significant step towards realising that dream. I am determined to achieve greatness and bring glory to my country.”