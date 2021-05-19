Watch: Saree-clad 'Bowling Dadi' stuns internet with a perfect strike

After the 'Warrior Aaji' who went viral on social media last year for her martial art skills, yet another elderly woman has won the heart of the internet for her bowling skills.



In a 15 seconds video that surfaced on Twitter, the elderly woman in a yellow-saree can be seen scoring a perfect strike at a bowling alley, before turning towards the camera and adjusting her mask.

The video was shared by her grandson, Sudarshan Krishnamurthy, captioned and was captioned, "Hi Twitter, please appreciate my grandma bowling a strike in her saree, and then proceeding to ensure her mask covers her nose. #QueenShit if you ask me."