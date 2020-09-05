Cricket and football are the top choices for sports among Lok Sabha MPs

Saturday, September 5, 2020
  • Players Speak
  • Coach’s Corner
    • Coach’s Corner

      Volleyball coach Dakshinamoorthy who produced 35 Indian players

      Ashok M
      Indian volleyball has seen some extraordinarily talented coaches who have provided their heart and soul out for the team. One among them is Dakshinamoorthy Sundaresan….
      Athletics

      This Tablighi follower helped put Indian athletics on global stage

      Team Bridge
      Mohammad Ilyas Babar is credited to have produced  five Arjuna awardees — B.S. Barua, Awtar Singh, Charles Borromeo, Sriram Singh and Geeta Zutshi.
      Coach’s Corner

      Why early talent identification is key to international excellence?

      Imran Nadaph
      In the following interview Dr. Oleksander Krasilshchikov talks on array of topics. Olke describes his long career in sports, his first assignment in India, the talent selection process, key abilities that athletes need to develop to compete at the highest level, sports  physiology,  talent identification programs and much more. 
      Behind The Scenes

      Up-close with Anju Turambekar, Asia’s first woman football Technical Director

      Prachyaprachetah Sarkar
      Goa giants Dempo SC has recently recruited 31-year-old Anju Turambekar former Head of Grassroots Development, All India Football Federation (AIFF) as…
      Coach’s Corner

      EXCLUSIVE: The coach who trained 8 captains of the Indian hockey team

      Suhrid Barua
      His humongous contribution to Indian hockey is widely acknowledged and revered across the country. That’s the kind of aura the Dronacharya awardee…
  • Forgotten Heroes
    • Forgotten Heroes

      Olympian swimmer Shikha Tandon’s life revolves around setting milestones

      Md Imtiaz
      Representing the country at the Asian Games at the age of 13, World Championships at 16 and Olympics at 19 – it is just…
      Forgotten Heroes

      Forgotten Heroes | Nora Polley – First woman to represent India at the Olympics

      Dr. Balraj Shukla
      It was not the tricolour back then. A red-coloured civil ensign bore the Union Jack in the top left. A complex but intricate star-like…
      Football

      Nagendra Prasad — The father of Indian football who removed prejudice from the sport

      Sarah Waris
      The first Indian to kick a football back to the Britishers, in 1877, Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari is credited with starting a revolution…
      Cricket

      Not Sachin, Gargi Banerji was the youngest cricketer to debut for India

      Md Imtiaz
      The distinction of becoming the youngest cricketer for India across all formats goes to Gargi Banerji, who played her first match back in 1978.
      Forgotten Heroes

      Kartar Singh-Remembering India’s only two-time Asiad gold medallist wrestler

      Suhrid Barua
      Kartar, who had featured in three Olympics pulled curtains on his illustrious career after the 1988 Seoul Olympics
  • Para Sports
    • News

      Palaniswami, Stalin laud Thangavelu Mariappan, Ranjith Kumar

      Press Trust of India
      Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK president M K Stalin congratulated para- athlete Thangavelu Mariappan and J Ranjith Kumar, who were conferred…
      News

      When para-athlete Mariyappam Thangavelu worked as a newspaper hawker

      Press Trust of India
      From being a newspaper hawker to a Khel Ratna, it has been quite a ride for Paralympic gold-medallist Mariyappan Thangavelu, who still gets goosebumps…
      News

      Tamilnadu CM lauds Khel Ratna winner Mariyappan Thangavelu

      Press Trust of India
      Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday greeted paralympic gold-winner Mariyappan Thangavelu, one of the five Khel Ratna picks for this year. "Greetings…
      Madhya Pradesh

      Para-swimmer from MP to get Tenzing Norgay award

      Press Trust of India
      Internationally acclaimed para- swimmer Satendra Singh Lohiya has been selected for the prestigious Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award-2020, a Madhya Pradesh government official said on…
      Haryana

      India’s medal count will be in double digits at Tokyo Paralympics: Deepa Malik

      Press Trust of India
      India's first-ever woman Paralympic medallist, shot-putter Deepa Malik believes the country's medal count will be in double digits at the Tokyo Games next year. "At…
  • From The Grassroots
    • Football

      Over 50,000 kids in Chennaiyin FC’s grassroots programme: Vita Dani

      Team Bridge
      Over 50,000 children, a majority of them being girls, are part of Chennaiyin Football Club’s ambitious grassroots programme, co-owner of the club Vita Dani…
      From The Grassroots

      Expert Speaks | Olympian swimmer Nisha Millet expecting better outcome at her academy once lockdown lifts

      Sohini Roy
      The outbreak of the COVID-19 across the world has taken a major toll on the sports ecosystem. Big-ticket tournaments to even domestic events have…
      Athletics

      We might have to start again from the scratch — Anju Bobby George

      Md Imtiaz
      Sports and physical activities have taken a backseat amid the force majeure that has been imposed by the outbreak of COVID 19. Athletes, who…
      From The Grassroots

      Changing India’s Sports Narrative: Introducing S4D

      Suheil Tandon
      The article was first published on The Bastion Authored by Suheil Farrell Tandon and Antony CJ
      Football

      Mars Football Foundation is building football culture from grassroots of Telangana

      Sohinee
      They often say that charity begins at home and strangely enough, it is our home that we often tend to neglect and…
  • Sports Market
    • Baseball

      Dream Olympic Sports – Revolutionising baseball in India

      Sagnik
      With a mission to help the broader sportspersons in the country, who don’t make the final cut, Dream Olympic Sports (DOS) was formed. “It’s…
      Sports Market

      INOX Group to sponsor Indian team for Tokyo Olympics

      Press Trust of India
      The INOX group will be the official sponsor of the Indian team for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on…
      Motorsport

      IOS Sports signs champion Indian motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay

      The Bridge Desk
      IOS Sports & Entertainment, country’s leading sports management group, today announced the signing of champion Indian circuit and off-road motorcycle racer Aishwarya Pissay. She became…
      Sports Market

      SMRI is redefining sports education with new pedagogy adopted from Formula 1

      Md Imtiaz
      Kerala-based Sports & Management Research Institute (SMRI), one of the premier sports management and sports engineering institutes in India, has introduced a new pedagogy…
      Sports Market

      Gulf Oil partners with McLaren for multi-year partnership covering Formula 1

      The Bridge Desk
      McLaren and Gulf Oil International Ltd have today announced a multi-year strategic partnership which will see Gulf, one of the most iconic brands in…
  • Law In Sports
  • Videos
    • Fitness & Wellness
      video

      WATCH: How Indian wrestler Pawan Kumar is training during lockdown

      Sohini Roy
      This exercise called as burpee. It may look intimidating but in this video you can see how easily we can do it. This exercise…
      Basketball
      video

      Workout routine of Shireen Vijay Limaye, India’s youngest basketball star

      Sohini Roy
      To build upper body strength pushups with variations are really beneficial. In this video, we can see Shireen Vijay Limaye doing Pushups with variations…
      Athletics
      video

      WATCH: Dutee Chand keeps her fitness game strong amid lockdown

      The Bridge Desk
      This is called as Pull-Up. A great exercise for upper body, which you can do at home. They’re great at helping your arms, back,…
      Boxing
      video

      Video: How powerlifting squats can help boxers stay fit

      The Bridge Desk
      This form of exercise called Powerlifting squat. It is a different kind of sport as well. Powerlifting work like other forms of heavy resistance…
      Fitness & Wellness
      video

      Video: How can footballers maintain fitness at home

      The Bridge Desk
      This is a training drill for footballers to enhance their body fitness at home. So, before we jump into the workout it is very…
  • हिन्दी | Hindi
  • Subscribe To WhatsApp
Home News Cricket and football are the top choices for sports among Lok Sabha...
NewsOthersWhat's Latest

Cricket and football are the top choices for sports among Lok Sabha MPs

The Bridge DeskBy The Bridge Desk

PM Narendra Modi

 

With the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid, it brought economic activity to a standstill but also paused regular political activity. 

An analysis carried out by Mint of more than 1,200 hobbies and special interests named by 373 MPs in their Lok Sabha website profiles suggests that most may have spent their time on books.

Reading is by far the most popular of the 31 kinds of hobbies reported by MPs. Literature and biographies have the most takers. Apart from “favourite pastimes” and “special interests”, MPs were also asked about their preferred sports in their Lok Sabha profiles. The analysis found 82 favourite sports. These include the entries under the “favourite sports” question as well as the sports that some members may have named under other profile items.

The survey also found cricket was the top choice, with 90 MPs naming it. Football (62), badminton (58), kabaddi (55), and yoga and fitness (47) were the other popular interests. Members who said they were office-bearers in associations of any particular sport were assumed to have an affinity for that sport even if they did not explicitly say so.

RELATED ARTICLES

Golf

Golfer Tvesa three behind leader, lies sixth in Switzerland

Press Trust of India -
Indian golfer Tvesa Malik overcame a double bogey start to put herself in contention for her first professional title outside the country with a...
Read more
News

Dipa Karmakar, Hima Das, Rani Rampal pledge to help domestic workers

The Bridge Desk -
Edelweiss Group recently announced a public service and awareness initiative, #HelpYourHelp, a platform that helps build awareness and facilitates change for the domestic help...
Read more
News

Teachers’ Day 2020: Here’s a look at the best teachers of Indian Sports

Suraj Iyer -
Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5th annually to celebrate the efforts of teachers around the country. These teachers and coaches are the primary...
Read more
Chess

Teachers’ Day 2020: How RB Ramesh’s prodigy Praggnanandhaa is conquering the chess world

Md Imtiaz -
One of the basic exercises Grandmaster Ramanathan Ramesh asks his pupils at the Chess Gurukul Academy in Chennai to follow is to diligently watch...
Read more
News

US Open 2020: Rohan Bopanna & partner Denis Shapovalov move to Round of 16

The Bridge Desk -
The Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov have made it to the men’s doubles second round at the US Open 2020 with...
Read more
News

Vaccine not requirement to hold games: Tokyo Olympic CEO

Press Trust of India -
A vaccine is not a requirement for holding next year's postponed Olympics and Paralympics, the CEO of the Tokyo Games said Friday. Toshiro Muto was...
Read more
137,288FansLike
12,930FollowersFollow
7,664FollowersFollow

Stories You May Like

Esports | Indian Govt bans 118 Chinese apps, including PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile | Esports
The Bridge Desk -
The central government on Wednesday banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, including the popular game PUBG Mobile, reports news agency ANI. The list of apps include PUBG Mobile, CamCard, Baidu, Cut Cut, VooV, Tencent Weiyun, Rise of Kingdoms, Zakzak and many more. The move was in the...
Read more

We do use cookies to collect non-identifiable user information of our website visitors in order to provide them a smooth experience while surfing. By visiting our website, we assume that you have no issues with it. To know more, please visit our Privacy Policy section

About Us | Our Team | Careers

© The Bridge 2017-20 | All rights reserved.

T&C|Privacy Policy|Cookie Policy

MORE STORIES
The theme for National Nutrition Week 2020 is ‘Eating right, bite by bite’.

National Nutrition Week 2020: Why good nutrition can change your lifestyle